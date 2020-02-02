ANC: Supra does not speak for the party in defending Mkhwebane
During an address outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, Supra Mahumapelo claimed the ANC would never support the Democratic Alliance's motion to remove Mkhwebane from her position.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it's concerned by comments made by its member of Parliament Supra Mahumapelo about the public protector's possible removal from office.
Mahumapelo was part of some ANC members who are defending and calling for Busisiwe Mkhwebane to stay.
Thank you to comrade #SupraMahumapelo for taking this principled stance, and making it clear that the #DA will fail dismally in their plan to try and co-opt the #ANC to remove the #PublicProtector. HANDS OFF THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR! VIVA ANC! https://t.co/vEhDOAAEDa? pic.twitter.com/cs76PkBQNv— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) January 31, 2020
The calls to defend Mkhwebane come soon after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise approved a DA motion calling for her removal.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party is yet to discuss the matter.
"He spoke in his personal capacity and his views do not represent the organisation. It should be noted that the ANC has not yet discussed the motion."
