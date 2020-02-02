View all in Latest
ANC: Supra does not speak for the party in defending Mkhwebane

During an address outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, Supra Mahumapelo claimed the ANC would never support the Democratic Alliance's motion to remove Mkhwebane from her position.

FILE: Supra Mahumapelo pictured addressing supporters underneath a thorn tree in Mahikeng before the ANC has placed him on precautionary leave on 9 May 2018. Picture: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Jarita Kassen one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it's concerned by comments made by its member of Parliament Supra Mahumapelo about the public protector's possible removal from office.

Mahumapelo was part of some ANC members who are defending and calling for Busisiwe Mkhwebane to stay.

During an address outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, Mahumapelo claimed the ANC would never support the Democratic Alliance's motion to remove Mkhwebane from her position.

The calls to defend Mkhwebane come soon after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise approved a DA motion calling for her removal.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party is yet to discuss the matter.

"He spoke in his personal capacity and his views do not represent the organisation. It should be noted that the ANC has not yet discussed the motion."

More in Politics

