WC farmers take on land expropriation: We aren't going anywhere

The farmers said land expropriation won’t get them off their land.

CAPE TOWN - "We are going nowhere."

That’s the word from farmers in the Western Cape who are worried about the African National Congress' (ANC) land expropriation policies.

They are putting up a fight in response to the ANC's latest comments that all decisions on land expropriation be taken by government.

Agri-Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said the ANC has been reckless and that government first needs to address challenges in the agriculture sector and implement its own programmes.

"The policy uncertainty with regards to the amendment of the Constitution is a cause for concern among farmers but the sector remains focused on ensuring that South Africa remains a food secure country. Western Cape farmers aren't going anywhere."

Strydom said if the ANC failed to implement their plans, it will fail at redistributing land.