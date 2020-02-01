WC farmers take on land expropriation: We aren't going anywhere
The farmers said land expropriation won’t get them off their land.
CAPE TOWN - "We are going nowhere."
That’s the word from farmers in the Western Cape who are worried about the African National Congress' (ANC) land expropriation policies.
The farmers said land expropriation won’t get them off their land.
They are putting up a fight in response to the ANC's latest comments that all decisions on land expropriation be taken by government.
Agri-Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said the ANC has been reckless and that government first needs to address challenges in the agriculture sector and implement its own programmes.
"The policy uncertainty with regards to the amendment of the Constitution is a cause for concern among farmers but the sector remains focused on ensuring that South Africa remains a food secure country. Western Cape farmers aren't going anywhere."
Strydom said if the ANC failed to implement their plans, it will fail at redistributing land.
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Enock Mpianzi laid to rest
-
'Black households are 10% poorer under BEE' says DA's Steenhuisen
-
Mbalula: Probe into deadly George crash that killed 3 will be independent
-
Hawks nab 3 EC government officials for fraud and corruption
-
Eskom CEO says unbundling must be done the right way
-
Face masks in huge demand in SA amid fears over coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.