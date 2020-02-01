WATCH LIVE: Laticia Jansen laid to rest in Germiston

Laticia Jansen was found dead last week after she went missing on Wednesday after her she was left behind by the school bus.

JOHANNESBURG - Laticia Jansen (15) is being laid to rest in Germiston.

Her body was found two days later in the bushes near Elsburg. She had been stabbed, sexually assaulted and set alight.

