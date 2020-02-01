View all in Latest
'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - Maimane

"It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work," Mmusi Maimane.

FILE: Mmusi Maimane announces his resignation as Democratic Alliance leader at the party's headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg on 23 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Mmusi Maimane announces his resignation as Democratic Alliance leader at the party's headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg on 23 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - It's the Democratic Alliance's (DA) old leader versus its new leader.

Mmusi Maimane has hit back at interim leader John Steenhuisen over comments the latter made about the former's leadership.

Steenhuisen said that his party under Maimane focused too much on bashing the African National Congress (ANC).

“I think South Africans know why we are in a bad situation and I think what South Africans are looking for is a solution and a way out of the trouble that we are in. So, the days of just pointing the finger at the ANC and saying how bad they are, without putting workable solutions on the table, are over," he told Eyewitness News.

On Saturday, Maimane responded to the comment on Twitter.

"The previous administration was dismal. All opposition parties were critical of the ANC under Zuma.

"A key element of being leader of the opposition is to show the deficiencies in the ruling party.

"Judas Steenhusien was in full agreement with our approach.

"Someone should tell Judas Steenhusien to keep my name out of his mouth.

"It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work.

"He must ask Cachalia."

