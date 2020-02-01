'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - Maimane
"It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work," Mmusi Maimane.
JOHANNESBURG - It's the Democratic Alliance's (DA) old leader versus its new leader.
Mmusi Maimane has hit back at interim leader John Steenhuisen over comments the latter made about the former's leadership.
Steenhuisen said that his party under Maimane focused too much on bashing the African National Congress (ANC).
“I think South Africans know why we are in a bad situation and I think what South Africans are looking for is a solution and a way out of the trouble that we are in. So, the days of just pointing the finger at the ANC and saying how bad they are, without putting workable solutions on the table, are over," he told Eyewitness News.
On Saturday, Maimane responded to the comment on Twitter.
"The previous administration was dismal. All opposition parties were critical of the ANC under Zuma.
"A key element of being leader of the opposition is to show the deficiencies in the ruling party.
"Judas Steenhusien was in full agreement with our approach.
"Someone should tell Judas Steenhusien to keep my name out of his mouth.
"It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work.
"He must ask Cachalia."
Someone should tell Judas Steenhusien to keep my name out of his mouth.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020
It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work.
He must ask Cachalia.
More in Local
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before elections
-
Load shedding will get worse before it gets better, says energy expert
-
WATCH LIVE: Laticia Jansen laid to rest in Germiston
-
'I want justice', says Enock Mpianzi's mom as he's laid to rest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.