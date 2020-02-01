Tanzanian politician barred from US for gay rights 'violations'
In a statement dated Friday, the US said the sanctions on Paul Christian Makonda, the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital, come amid Washington's growing concerns about basic freedoms in the East African nation.
NAIROBI - A leading Tanzanian politician who launched a crackdown on homosexuality has been banned from visiting the United States, the US State Department said.
In a statement dated Friday, the US said the sanctions on Paul Christian Makonda, the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital, come amid Washington's growing concerns about basic freedoms in the East African nation.
"These actions against Paul Christian Makonda underscore our concern with human rights violations and abuses in Tanzania," the statement read.
Both Makonda and his wife, Mary Felix Massenge, are now barred from visiting the US.
"The Department of State is publicly designating Paul Christian Makonda... due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, which include the flagrant denial of the right to life, liberty, or the security of persons," the statement read.
"He has also been implicated in oppression of the political opposition, crackdowns on freedom of expression and association, and the targeting of marginalised individuals."
In October 2018, Makonda announced a project to hunt down homosexuals.
President John Magufuli later distanced himself from this initiative, explaining that it did not reflect the views of his government.
But it comes amid rising criticism of Magufuli by watchdogs for his human rights record.
"The United States remains deeply concerned over deteriorating respect for human rights and rule of law in Tanzania," the statement read.
"We call on the Tanzanian government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, association, and the right of peaceful assembly," it added.
More in Africa
-
Thabane’s son-in-law files order to challenge permanent appointment of Mahase
-
Botswana confirms first case of suspected coronavirus
-
Nigeria court orders halt to Lagos waterfront evictions
-
Lesotho PM Tom Thabane’s pick for acting chief justice challenged
-
African bid for 'solutions' in Libyan crisis
-
MTN to invest $1.6 billion in Nigeria - statement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.