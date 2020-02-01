Stormers wash out Hurricanes with 27-0 win

The New Zealand outfit, which featured a large contingent of All Blacks, last visited Newlands in 2014.

CAPE TOWN - Flyhalf Damian Willemse rounded off the scoring as Stormers cruised passed the Hurricanes 27-0 in the Super Rugby first-round clash at Newlands on Saturday.

It was the home side who fired the first shots, putting pressure to the Hurricanes defence after five minutes.

Following a maul from the Stormers pack, Willemse saw a gap and kicked the ball through winger Sergeal Petersen who dived on the corner for the game's first try after seven minutes - taking the score to 5-0. Willemse missed the conversion.

In 13th minutes the Stormers were back at Hurricanes neck looking to extend the lead but Willemse missed the penalty. The score remained 5-0.

Stormers extended the lead to 12-0 after 18th minutes following a try from Steven Kitshoff who had the ball through the rolling maul to dive in Hurricanes back.



The Hurricanes tried to do a buildup in Stormers half but failed - the home side's game plan of focusing on themselves seemed to be working in the early stages of the game. The match saw them dominating the Hurricanes.

In 25 minutes, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies added to score sheet for the Stormers third try of the match - taking the score to 19-0.

The match went to half time with the Stormers leading the visitors 19-0.

The second stanza saw the Cape side keep the first half momentum - keeping the possession and putting more pressure on the Hurricanes defence. The score remained the same with Stormers leading 19-0.

In 51 minutes, the Stormers thought they got the bonus point try but referee Jaco Peyper ruled off Willemse' pass as a forward pass. Willemse eventually added three points to the scoreline to 22-0.

Just five minutes before the final whistle, an intercept in Stormers 22 turns defence into attack as Willemse raced away to score in the corner. The home scored their fourth try to win the match 27-0 against the Hurricanes at Newlands.