Police question 87 people over killing of 9 Lesotho zama-zamas & other crimes

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Matholeville, Roodepoort have taken in 87 people for questioning in relation to the killing of nine Lesotho nationals believed to be illegal miners (zama-zamas).

The bodies of the nine men were found lying in the streets of Matholeville on Friday, while a 10th person was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela summoned police officers from different stations and units within the Johannesburg Ditrict and Provincial Office to hunt down the suspects and deal with all forms of criminality in Matholeville and the surrounding areas.

During the night operation, police took in 87 people for questioning and to establish if they are not wanted for any crimes.

Police say the manhunt will continue until all the suspects linked to the murder are located and arrested.

Mawela has directed that witnesses be taken to the witness protection programme for their safety.