Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has promised Enock Mpianzi's family answers over his death.

Enock Mpianzi. Picture: Supplied.
Enock Mpianzi. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has promised Enock Mpianzi's family answers over his death.

Mazibuko attended his funeral on Saturday on behalf of the Gauteng government.

Mpianzi, a Parktown Boy's High School grade eight pupil, died after drowning at a school outing two weeks ago.
Mpianzi's family couldn't contain their emotions while laying him to rest.

Mazibuko said the provincial education department will not rest until the family have all the answers they want.

"And I wish to assure that all the aspects of the investigation will be interrogated and the recommendations will be implemented with failure. We shall make sure that the family gets to know the truth as that will be uncovered by the investigations."

The Economic Freedom Front's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Parktown Boys' High School is to blame.

"So, how did Enock - in a school declared to be better - have to be a casualty in a river?"

Government said the report into what happened that fateful day will be shared with the family as soon as it's completed.

