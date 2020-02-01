View all in Latest
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to rest

Family, friends, teachers and classmates gathered at the Graceland High School where she had attended to pay tribute to the slain 14-year-old.

Laticia Jansen. Picture: Supplied
Laticia Jansen. Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Murdered Germiston high school student Laticia Jansen has been laid to rest.

Family, friends, teachers and classmates gathered at the Graceland High School where she had attended to pay tribute to the slain 14-year-old.

The grade 9 pupil had last been seen on Wednesday, 22 January, after being left by the school bus and was found dead two days later in an open veld close to her home.

Jansen had been stabbed, sexually assaulted and set alight.

Speaking at the memorial, family spokesperson Maggie Ramusho said she was a joyful child.

“Laticia left her granny that loved her so much. Laticia was the child that was always smiling.”

