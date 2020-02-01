Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his death

Mpianzi's brother, Yves Badilo, said he wouldn’t rest until they know the whole truth about his death.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Enock Mpianzi said they wanted justice against those responsible for his death.

The 13-year-old pupil was died after he drowned at a school orientation camp last month.

He was laid to rest on Saturday.

Mpianzi's family made a promise to him, to get all the answers about his death.

The family said they felt betrayed by Parktown Boys’ High School whom they trusted with his life.

Badilo said the truth would come out.

Mpianzi’s father, Guy Itamba, said he know how he will cope.

The investigation into Mpianzi’s death was still on going.

VIDEO: Lesufi: Go well Enock, go well my son, go well my learner