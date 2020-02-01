Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his death
Mpianzi's brother, Yves Badilo, said he wouldn’t rest until they know the whole truth about his death.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Enock Mpianzi said they wanted justice against those responsible for his death.
Mpianzi's brother, Yves Badilo, said he wouldn’t rest until they know the whole truth about his death.
The 13-year-old pupil was died after he drowned at a school orientation camp last month.
He was laid to rest on Saturday.
Mpianzi's family made a promise to him, to get all the answers about his death.
The family said they felt betrayed by Parktown Boys’ High School whom they trusted with his life.
Badilo said the truth would come out.
Mpianzi’s father, Guy Itamba, said he know how he will cope.
The investigation into Mpianzi’s death was still on going.
VIDEO: Lesufi: Go well Enock, go well my son, go well my learner
More in Local
-
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to rest
-
City Power to keep lights on while Eskom still implements stage 2 load shedding
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wandering off into public pool
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before elections
-
Load shedding will get worse before it gets better, says energy expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.