Mbalula: Probe into deadly George crash that killed 3 will be independent

A light aircraft, owned by the Civil Aviation Authority crashed two weeks ago, killing Captain Thabiso Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala, and Flight Inspector Gugu Mnguni.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula maintains a probe into a deadly plane crash in George will be independent and valid.

A light aircraft, owned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) crashed two weeks ago, killing Captain Thabiso Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala, and Flight Inspector Gugu Mnguni.

They were on a mission when they crashed shortly after take-off from George Airport.

Mbalula said he's noted with concern reports in the media questioning the independence of the probe into the fatal crash.

He has assured the public his office is overseeing the investigation as the Accident and Incident Investigation Division is accountable to the Department of Transport and not the CAA.

Mbalula said the investigation will not be compromised in any way and the investigators are committed to finding answers to help put the deceased's loved ones' minds at ease.

A preliminary report is expected to be released later this month. If the investigation is not concluded within a period of 12 months, an interim report will be drawn up and be made public.