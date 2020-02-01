Load shedding will get worse before it gets better, says energy expert
Energy expert Chris Yelland believes the timeline is unlikely to be set in stone, but it does give some sense of the scale of the problems faced.
CAPE TOWN - An energy expert is warning rolling blackouts are likely to get worse before they get better.
Eskom's leadership team yesterday revealed a nine-point plan which it believes will take around 18 months to turn things around.
It includes a better maintenance regime and a recruitment drive to shore up the skills needed to turn the utility around.
Energy expert Chris Yelland believes the timeline is unlikely to be set in stone, but it does give some sense of the scale of the problems faced.
"It does give an indication that this is not a short term thing that we are experiencing right now. It is going to be continuing for some time as they get down to what they call their new philosophy maintenance, which is getting back to the maintenance specified by the original equipment manufacturers.
Yelland says it's likely things will get worse before they get better.
"In the short term, it's actually going to increase the level of unavailability because the more units you take out for maintenance, the less units you have available for meeting demand."
More in Local
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before elections
-
WATCH LIVE: Laticia Jansen laid to rest in Germiston
-
'I want justice', says Enock Mpianzi's mom as he's laid to rest
-
'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - Maimane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.