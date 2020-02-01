'I want justice', says Enock Mpianzi's mom as he's laid to rest

Enock Mpianzi's family said while they’re heartbroken and lost, they are grateful for the 13 short years they got to spend with him.

JOHANNESBURG - Enock Mpianzi's mother said she wants justice for her son's death.

The 13-year-old boy’s family has paid heartfelt tributes during a funeral service on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people including fellow Parktown Boys' High pupils and the Economic Freedom Fighters' Mbuyiseni Ndlozi attended the service at Kensington Secondary School Hall in the east of Johannesburg.

#MpianziFuneral Guy Iambi Enoch’s father pays a moving tribute to his son. Family is heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/ZEypY9ZDaU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2020

#enockmpianzi Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko making a promise that they will find out the whole truth about Mpianzi’s death. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/ctpSn8wH5y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2020

Mpianzi drowned at an orientation camp organised by the school last month.

Mpianzi's brother Yves Kadilo read a letter their mother wrote to her son.

"I don't know what to do, but I want justice from man and from God. I love you and I will always love you."

His father Guy Itamba said he’s finding it difficult to move on from his son's passing.

Itamba struggled to hold back tears while saying his final goodbyes to his son.

"The loss of a child is something I could never prepare for. Enock was a relatable child. Hel left a mark. We had so many dreams and so many plans for the future but God decided otherwise."

The family said while they’re heartbroken and lost, they are grateful for the 13 short years they got to spend with him.