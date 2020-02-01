Face masks in huge demand in SA amid fears over coronavirus

Dischem Pharmacy told Eyewitness News it's received orders from companies overseas who’ve run out of face masks amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - While no cases of the deadly coronavirus have been reported in South Africa - retailers are scrambling for surgical face masks as authorities in China work to suppress the outbreak.

The virus broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month and has claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Governments across the world are calling for calm as citizens rush to secure face masks to guard against transmission.

The retailer said the masks have been flying off the shelves here at home too

"We see a huge increase in demand across the country," said Dischem’s Brian Epstein.

The World Health Organisation has deployed a mission to China to better understand the outbreak, while the South African government said it has faith that Chinese officials have the situation under control.