Face masks in huge demand in SA amid fears over coronavirus
Dischem Pharmacy told Eyewitness News it's received orders from companies overseas who’ve run out of face masks amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - While no cases of the deadly coronavirus have been reported in South Africa - retailers are scrambling for surgical face masks as authorities in China work to suppress the outbreak.
The virus broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month and has claimed the lives of over 200 people.
Governments across the world are calling for calm as citizens rush to secure face masks to guard against transmission.
Dischem Pharmacy told Eyewitness News it's received orders from companies overseas who’ve run out of face masks amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
The retailer said the masks have been flying off the shelves here at home too
"We see a huge increase in demand across the country," said Dischem’s Brian Epstein.
The World Health Organisation has deployed a mission to China to better understand the outbreak, while the South African government said it has faith that Chinese officials have the situation under control.
More in Local
-
'Black households are 10% poorer under BEE' says DA's Steenhuisen
-
WC farmers take on land expropriation: We aren't going anywhere
-
Mbalula: Probe into deadly George crash that killed 3 will be independent
-
Hawks nab 3 EC government officials for fraud and corruption
-
Eskom CEO says unbundling must be done the right way
-
Police question 87 people over killing of 9 Lesotho zama-zamas & other crimes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.