City Power to keep lights on while Eskom still implements stage 2 load shedding
The power supplier said it had enough capacity to supply its customers with electricity for the time being but said people should continue using electricity sparingly.
JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend, City Power is keeping the lights on and has urged customers to contact them should they encounter power cuts.
The power supplier said it had enough capacity to supply its customers with electricity for the time being but said people should continue using electricity sparingly.
City Power’s Isaac Mangena said: “The people that are experiencing outages are urged to call our call centres or log a call on Citypower.mobi, so we can send people to attend to it. Someone must not assume that it is part of load shedding as we are not load shedding.”
Meanwhile, Eskom said the rolling power outages would continue until 6 am on Monday due to system constraints and depleted emergency resources.
More in Local
-
District Six working comm provides feedback on restitution plan
-
Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his death
-
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to rest
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wandering off into public pool
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.