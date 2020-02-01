City Power to keep lights on while Eskom still implements stage 2 load shedding

The power supplier said it had enough capacity to supply its customers with electricity for the time being but said people should continue using electricity sparingly.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend, City Power is keeping the lights on and has urged customers to contact them should they encounter power cuts.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena said: “The people that are experiencing outages are urged to call our call centres or log a call on Citypower.mobi, so we can send people to attend to it. Someone must not assume that it is part of load shedding as we are not load shedding.”

Meanwhile, Eskom said the rolling power outages would continue until 6 am on Monday due to system constraints and depleted emergency resources.