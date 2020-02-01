'Black households are 10% poorer under BEE' says DA's Steenhuisen
John Steenhuisen said while the DA recognises the importance of race in the country due to its history, it believes in organic transformation.
DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said the party will maintain its stance against race-based politics if he’s elected party leader in May.
He added the party views race-based policies as regressive and the country's economic, social and political problems cannot be solved through race-based policies.
"If we focus policies in South Africa on where the requirement is met - focusing on poverty. Thirty million people are defined as poor in South Africa, 99% are black South Africans. So, if you focus your policies there, you are automatically going to be redressing the imbalances of the past."
"As we've seen, BEE has ended up with a situation where we've almost got a million super-wealthy people but 30 million languishing in poverty. Black households are 10% poorer now under these policies.
He’s expected to be challenged by the party's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela when the new leadership is elected.
