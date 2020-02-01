Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving from China
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said only "Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses" would be permitted into the country from mainland China from Saturday.
SYDNEY - The Australian government on Saturday said it would bar non-citizens arriving from mainland China from entering the country under new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said only "Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses" would be permitted into the country from mainland China from Saturday.
READ: How to track the outbreak of the coronavirus
"The arrangements are being put in place through our border authorities to ensure that that can be actioned," he added.
Border control authorities would be able to "step up" processes in the next 24 hours to screen those who had departed or transited through China, Morrison said.
"We're in fact operating with an abundance of caution in these circumstances. So Australians can go about their daily lives with confidence," Morrison told reporters.
"We're acting here in advance of many countries in terms of when similar types of arrangements are being put in place."
The requirement of people arriving in Australia from Hubei province to "self-isolate" for 14 days was expanded from Saturday to include anyone travelling from mainland China.
Australia's foreign ministry also updated its travel advice for China to "do not travel".
Qantas Airways, Australia's flag carrier, said earlier Saturday it would suspend its two direct flights to mainland China -- Sydney to Beijing and Shanghai -- from February 9 because of various virus-linked international restrictions.
Air New Zealand followed suit, announcing a suspension of its Auckland-Shanghai service from February 9.
More in World
-
US declares virus 'emergency,' bans travelers from China
-
Tanzanian politician barred from US for gay rights 'violations'
-
Carter says Trump Mideast plan violates international law
-
Merkel warns of tough Brexit negotiations in 2020
-
Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight
-
China ambassador says no need for 'unnecessary panic' over virus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.