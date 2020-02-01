3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool

-
DA’s Anthony Still: I stand by my decision to side with the ANCPolitics
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's deathLocal
-
Britain embarks on new future outside EUWorld
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public poolLocal
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before electionsLocal
-
Load shedding will get worse before it gets better, says energy expertLocal
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's deathLocal
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public poolLocal
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before electionsLocal
-
Load shedding will get worse before it gets better, says energy expertLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Laticia Jansen laid to rest in GermistonLocal
-
'I want justice', says Enock Mpianzi's mom as he's laid to restLocal
Popular Topics
-
'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - MaimaneLocal
-
'Black households are 10% poorer under BEE' says DA's SteenhuisenLocal
-
Steenhuisen: Maimane focused too much on bashing ANCPolitics
-
Mahumapelo accuses some ANC members of using courts for political battlesPolitics
-
Agri WC: ANC being reckless with land expropriation legislationPolitics
-
DA accuses Joburg councilor Anthony Still of being ANC supporterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Save the country or your political party?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: This is why SA needs to explore the greyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: South African public life is awash with impunityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: New China virus is bigger threat to world economy than SARSOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The Franco-German example that Africa needs to followOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Looking back in anger at the Eskom debacleOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand tumbles to 11-week low as coronavirus, power cuts weighBusiness
-
Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SABusiness
-
De Ruyter: Eskom's reliance on govt bailouts must stopBusiness
-
Eskom anticipates maintenance plan to continue for at least 18 monthsBusiness
-
Decriminalise artisanal mining, says Action Aid SABusiness
-
Expect more load shedding – Eskom CEO De RuyterBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, r/ship with producerLifestyle
-
SA born YouTuber sets up Katie Hopkins for fake award, vile speech followsLifestyle
-
After 'Hustlers' and turning 50, Jennifer Lopez takes on Super BowlLifestyle
-
50 Cent inducted to Hollywood Walk of FameLifestyle
-
Stars offer support to Vanessa BryantLifestyle
-
Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's weddingLifestyle
-
Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars showLifestyle
-
Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moonLifestyle
-
Offset questioned after gun incident at shopping centreLifestyle
-
'Not forgotten' - grieving Lakers honour BryantSport
-
The challenges facing South African cricketSport
-
Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side DurhamSport
-
World Athletics bans prototype shoes after Nike controversySport
-
Kings ready for second crack at CheetahsSport
-
Charles Marais returns for Cheetahs clash against the KingsSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: ANC does the #DollyPartonChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: #RIPEnockLocal
-
CARTOON: Cold ComfortPolitics
-
CARTOON: Back to school bluesLocal
-
CARTOON: The ANC's number crunchingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eskom's ExcusesLocal
-
CARTOON: Trump Plays His CardWorld
-
CARTOON: Champions of MzansiLocal
-
CARTOON: Impeached and ImpairedWorld
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool
The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mphepu outside Makhado are investigating after three children aged between three and four drowned in the local swimming pool at Tshituni Tsha Fhasi Village on Friday, at about 5:15pm.
It is alleged that the three toddlers, Mashudu Angel Langanani (3), Ramovha Vhutali (4) and Shandukani Never (4), who lived on the same street which is near the pool were playing when they wandered off and gained entrance to the premises unnoticed and went to a swimming pool.
The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them.
He then made the horrific discovery of the three children unconsciously floating in the swimming pool. He immediately alerted his mother who reacted swiftly.
The children were rushed to the local clinic.
Sadly, they were all certified dead on arrival.
The police have opened cases of an inquest and the investigations into the matter continue.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's deathone hour ago
-
Fewer service delivery protests in 2019, with significant peak before elections2 hours ago
-
Load shedding will get worse before it gets better, says energy expert2 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Laticia Jansen laid to rest in Germiston3 hours ago
-
'I want justice', says Enock Mpianzi's mom as he's laid to rest3 hours ago
-
'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - Maimane4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.