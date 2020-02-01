3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool

The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mphepu outside Makhado are investigating after three children aged between three and four drowned in the local swimming pool at Tshituni Tsha Fhasi Village on Friday, at about 5:15pm.

It is alleged that the three toddlers, Mashudu Angel Langanani (3), Ramovha Vhutali (4) and Shandukani Never (4), who lived on the same street which is near the pool were playing when they wandered off and gained entrance to the premises unnoticed and went to a swimming pool.

The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them.

He then made the horrific discovery of the three children unconsciously floating in the swimming pool. He immediately alerted his mother who reacted swiftly.

The children were rushed to the local clinic.

Sadly, they were all certified dead on arrival.

The police have opened cases of an inquest and the investigations into the matter continue.