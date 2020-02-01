3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
Go

3 toddlers tragically drown after wondering off into public pool

The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mphepu outside Makhado are investigating after three children aged between three and four drowned in the local swimming pool at Tshituni Tsha Fhasi Village on Friday, at about 5:15pm.

It is alleged that the three toddlers, Mashudu Angel Langanani (3), Ramovha Vhutali (4) and Shandukani Never (4), who lived on the same street which is near the pool were playing when they wandered off and gained entrance to the premises unnoticed and went to a swimming pool.

The elder brother of one of the children got frightened when he could not see them and decided to trace them.

He then made the horrific discovery of the three children unconsciously floating in the swimming pool. He immediately alerted his mother who reacted swiftly.

The children were rushed to the local clinic.

Sadly, they were all certified dead on arrival.

The police have opened cases of an inquest and the investigations into the matter continue.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA