US tells its citizens 'do not travel' to China because of coronavirus
In an updated travel advisory, the department said any Americans in China now 'should consider departing using commercial means.'
WASHINGTON - The United States told its citizens Thursday night "do not travel" to China, raising its advisory status to the highest level of alert because of the coronavirus epidemic.
In issuing a level four warning -- up from urging Americans to "reconsider" travel to China -- the State Department said it was acting after the World Health Organisation declared the epidemic, which originated in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, an international emergency.
In an updated travel advisory, the department said any Americans in China now "should consider departing using commercial means."
It recalled that last week it had ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan.
"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Hubei province," the advisory said.
More in World
-
Inside the global coronavirus health emergency
-
Chinese planes to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
-
Govt to assist SA man stranded in Wuhan - Mkhize
-
Pompeo visits Ukraine as Trump impeachment trial advances
-
Dead man lies on an empty street at China's virus ground zero
-
Britain leaves the EU - then what?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.