US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike up to 64: Pentagon
US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing US soldiers in the country's west on 8 January.
WASHINGTON, United States - The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon.
US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing US soldiers in the country's west on 8 January.
Democrats later accused Trump of trying to downplay the injuries.
The American personnel have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
The Pentagon said Wednesday that 50 soldiers were injured in the Iranian strike on the Ain al-Asad base. The latest total is an increase of 14 on those numbers.
Iran fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, raising fears of war.
Of those diagnosed with TBI, 39 troops have returned to duty, the Pentagon said, while the rest have either been sent back to the US, are waiting to be sent back or are currently being evaluated.
At the time of the strikes, most of the 1,500 American soldiers at the Ain al-Asad base were in bunkers after they were given advance warning from superiors.
More in World
-
Inside the global coronavirus health emergency
-
Chinese planes to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
-
Govt to assist SA man stranded in Wuhan - Mkhize
-
Pompeo visits Ukraine as Trump impeachment trial advances
-
Dead man lies on an empty street at China's virus ground zero
-
Britain leaves the EU - then what?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.