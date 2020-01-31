Palestine relying on SA to help defeat Trump's Mideast peace plan - Jarrar
Palestine’s ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar told a media briefing on Friday that US President Donald Trump's plan was actually a plan for the surrender and perpetual subjection of Palestine.
PRETORIA - Palestine’s ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar said her country would rely heavily on South Africa’s government and civil society groups to defeat the so-called Trump peace plan.
She told a media briefing on Friday that it was actually a plan for surrender and perpetual subjection of Palestine.
Hanan Jarrar said Palestine would go to the United Nations Security Council, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to counter the Trump plan.
She knows the Trump administration will probably veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning the plan.
“I do believe that the international community still believes in justice and the dominance of the law. We count on this,” she said.
She said Palestine was counting on support from the League of the Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic States.
