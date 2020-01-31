SA born YouTuber sets up Katie Hopkins for fake award, vile speech follows
Controversial UK columnist Katie Hopkins was pranked by South African born Josh Pieters, who created a fake award ceremony for her in Prague 'to combat her spreading hatred by playing on her ego and making her look a little bit silly'.
JOHANNESBURG – Controversial UK columnist Katie Hopkins saw herself being pranked by South African-born YouTuber Josh Pieters who gave her a fake award.
Hopkins is known for her right-wing commentary after gaining media momentum after appearing on The Apprentice back in 2006.
Hopkins was pranked by now UK-based Pieters, who has over 1 million subscribers, who created a fake award ceremony for Hopkins to “honour’ her for her “racist, ableist and antifeminism” views, which she has received backlash for.
Pieters created a fake organisation called Cape Town Collective for Freedom of Speech and set up an event to honour Hopkins by awarding her the Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy (CUN*T) award in Prague.
Pieters said the reason why he did this was to play to Hopkins’ ego and make her look silly: “The truth is, there's an awful lot of hate in this world, and people like Katie Hopkins spread that hate, and make money from it. And she can do that because she has freedom of speech. But so do I. So, I used it to combat her spreading hatred by playing on her ego and making her look a little bit silly.”
Watch the full video below:
Timeline
More in Lifestyle
-
Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, r/ship with producer
-
After 'Hustlers' and turning 50, Jennifer Lopez takes on Super Bowl
-
50 Cent inducted to Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
Stars offer support to Vanessa Bryant
-
Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's wedding
-
Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.