SA born YouTuber sets up Katie Hopkins for fake award, vile speech follows

Controversial UK columnist Katie Hopkins was pranked by South African born Josh Pieters, who created a fake award ceremony for her in Prague 'to combat her spreading hatred by playing on her ego and making her look a little bit silly'.

Hopkins is known for her right-wing commentary after gaining media momentum after appearing on The Apprentice back in 2006.

Hopkins was pranked by now UK-based Pieters, who has over 1 million subscribers, who created a fake award ceremony for Hopkins to “honour’ her for her “racist, ableist and antifeminism” views, which she has received backlash for.

Pieters created a fake organisation called Cape Town Collective for Freedom of Speech and set up an event to honour Hopkins by awarding her the Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy (CUN*T) award in Prague.

Pieters said the reason why he did this was to play to Hopkins’ ego and make her look silly: “The truth is, there's an awful lot of hate in this world, and people like Katie Hopkins spread that hate, and make money from it. And she can do that because she has freedom of speech. But so do I. So, I used it to combat her spreading hatred by playing on her ego and making her look a little bit silly.”

Watch the full video below: