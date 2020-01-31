Pregnant woman loses baby after being shot in robbery
The incident occurred in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A pregnant woman has lost her baby after she was shot and wounded during an apparent robbery in Bethelsdorp.
The incident occurred in Booysen Park on Wednesday.
Police said that three men approached the 31-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant.
They demanded her phone but during the incident, one of the men shot her.
The police's Priscilla Naidu explains: "She sustained injuries to her stomach, left upper thigh and right arm. The victim is approximately six months pregnant. The suspects fled the scene."
Naidu said that it was not known whether the attackers actually took her phone before they ran off.
The motive for the shooting was unknown.
