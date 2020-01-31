Precious Ramabulana’s mother struggling to find closure as case postponed
Aubrey Manaka has now made a second court appearance in connection with the rape and brutal murder of 21-year-old Ramabulana.
JOHANNESBURG - Precious Ramabulana’s loved ones said her mother was struggling to find closure while the case against her alleged killer Aubrey Manaka drags on.
Manaka has on Thursday made a second court appearance in connection with the rape and brutal murder of 21-year-old Ramabulana.
The Capricorn TVET college student was found in her off-campus residence in Limpopo in November. She had been stabbed 52 times.
It’s since emerged her alleged killer has also been charged with the rape of a five-year-old girl.
Ramabulana’s family was not in court on Thursday for Manaka’s court appearance.
WATCH: Students demand rape, murder accused Aubrey Manaka's release to 'discipline him'
Ramabulana's uncle, Nthatheni Ramabulana, said they were told by the lawyers that the matter would be postponed.
“But it’s not a good thing. We need closure. Her mother needs a speedy recovery. The only way to recovery is for this guy to get what he deserves.”
He said Ramabulana’s mother was confused.
“She can talk and ask anything. When we told her the case was postponed, you can see in her eyes that she’s discouraged.”
The matter will return to the Morebeng Magistrates Court next week where Manaka is expected to plead to all the charges against him.
Thereafter, the trial will commence in the Polokwane High Court.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Portia Derby appointed as new Transnet CEO
-
Steenhuisen: Maimane focused too much on bashing ANC
-
Nine men killed in Roodepoort
-
Panic & anxiety: South Africans living in Wuhan describe coronavirus lockdown
-
Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SA
-
Mahumapelo accuses some ANC members of using courts for political battles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.