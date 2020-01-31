Precious Ramabulana’s mother struggling to find closure as case postponed

Aubrey Manaka has now made a second court appearance in connection with the rape and brutal murder of 21-year-old Ramabulana.

JOHANNESBURG - Precious Ramabulana’s loved ones said her mother was struggling to find closure while the case against her alleged killer Aubrey Manaka drags on.

Manaka has on Thursday made a second court appearance in connection with the rape and brutal murder of 21-year-old Ramabulana.

The Capricorn TVET college student was found in her off-campus residence in Limpopo in November. She had been stabbed 52 times.

It’s since emerged her alleged killer has also been charged with the rape of a five-year-old girl.

Ramabulana’s family was not in court on Thursday for Manaka’s court appearance.

WATCH: Students demand rape, murder accused Aubrey Manaka's release to 'discipline him'

Ramabulana's uncle, Nthatheni Ramabulana, said they were told by the lawyers that the matter would be postponed.

“But it’s not a good thing. We need closure. Her mother needs a speedy recovery. The only way to recovery is for this guy to get what he deserves.”

He said Ramabulana’s mother was confused.

“She can talk and ask anything. When we told her the case was postponed, you can see in her eyes that she’s discouraged.”

The matter will return to the Morebeng Magistrates Court next week where Manaka is expected to plead to all the charges against him.

Thereafter, the trial will commence in the Polokwane High Court.