Portia Derby appointed as new Transnet CEO

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department has announced the appointment of a new CEO Portia Derby.

Derby was appointed earlier on Friday.

Derby previously served as the director-general of the Public Enterprises Department and she'll be taking over from acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has thanked Mahomedy for his service at Transnet.