Patient attacks paramedics with paintball gun in KZN

On Thursday, the pair responded to a call in Durban, where a man had been stabbed in the stomach.

JOHANNESBURG - Two paramedics have been attacked by a patient they were called to help in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday, the pair responded to a call in Durban, where a man had been stabbed in the stomach.

An ER24 vehicle was damaged after being hit by paintballs in KZN. Picture: ER24.

ER24 said the man then pulled the knife out and started threatening the paramedics who immediately called for assistance.

Just moments later, the man returned with a paintball gun and opened fire on the healthcare workers and their vehicle.

Police managed to calm him down and he was taken to the hospital after refusing treatment at the house.

A paintball used against paramedics in KZN. Picture: ER24.