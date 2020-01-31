View all in Latest
Go

Panic & anxiety: South Africans living in Wuhan describe coronavirus lockdown

South Africans living in Wuhan are calling on the government to evacuate them from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan but health officials here said they had confidence in China's ability to manage the situation.

A man wearing a protective mask walks along an empty street in Beijing on 31 January 2020, following a SARS-like virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Picture: AFP
A man wearing a protective mask walks along an empty street in Beijing on 31 January 2020, following a SARS-like virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans living in Wuhan, China have described the desperate situation that they’re in as the city has become a ghost town amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

More than 230 people have died while over 9,000 cases have been confirmed globally.

*Here's how you can track the coronavirus outbreak

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the situation as a global emergency, South African health officials have called for calm.

South Africans living in Wuhan are calling on the government to evacuate them from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan but health officials here said they had confidence in China's ability to manage the situation.

WATCH: 'It's a ghost town': South Africans in Wuhan describe coronavirus lockdown

Jocelyn Potgieter said that they were uncertain about what the future would look like.

"We are basically still on lockdown for the last 8-9 days."

Leanne Johnson said that the situation was depressing.

"The streets are quite empty, which is really sad because this is the Chinese New Year, so it's a time of celebration and people want to be out celebrating with family and friends."

The South African government maintained that it was closely monitoring the situation in Wuhan and was ready for any suspected cases here at home.

