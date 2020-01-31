'Olympics is my next stop' - athlete Nobukhosi Tshuma

Nobukhosi Tshuma, a wife and mother of two kids was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, but is currently based in Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - Under Armour athlete Nobukhosi Tshuma's dream to improve her time and qualify for 2024 Olympics isn't far as she is planning a long camp in Ethiopia and Kenya.

The 25-year-old, a wife and mother of two kids was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, but is currently based in Johannesburg.

She is among four athletes announced by Under Armour late last year for their squad of UA Elite Runners to join their athlete family for 2020 season.

Thalia Charalambous, Luthando Hejana and Sibusiso Madikizela were the four fast-paced podium-finishers that were selected from over 200 applications received from the quality track, trail and tar runners across the country last year.

On Friday, Tshuma said she wanted to improve her running time this year and wanted to focus on achieving her goals of running internationally.

"Running is going very well because I have improved from my previous time - I did 2 hours 14 minutes. My previous marathon was in Harry Gwala, my first marathon - which was in March last year - I was pushing quicker and harder, I ran 2 hours 47 minutes," said Tshuma.

"I am trying to train for the best time for the African Marathons - when I took part in the PetroSA Marathon I won it. Now I am preparing for the upcoming Two Oceans Marathon, by the time it comes, I need to be fit and strong for it."

She said growing up in Zimbabwe without a proper running team and structure was a struggle to her and her family.

She said joining the well-known brand like Under Armor changed her life for better.

"It's very tough to run without sponsorship and a running club because you have to spend a lot of money on equipment. You have to buy a training gear, that is expensive especially for us elite runners who have to train six time a week," she said.

"Sometimes you don't even have money to buy food - as you know our economy, so buying running equipment is expensive. Running for Under Armor has been the best thing that ever happened in my life, they are the supporting team, people who look after you."

Tshuma's dream is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, improve her time and participate internationally.

"In five years time, I just want to see myself running international races, representing my brand especially now that they are launching new running equipment. I am taking myself to the camp in Ethiopia and Kenya to prepare because I want to run a sub 2."