Advocate Nompilo Gcaleka appointed new deputy public protector
Gcaleka is expected to start on 1 February after the expiry of the term of office of Advocate Kevin Malunga.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Friday appointed Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as the new deputy public protector.
Gcaleka will start on 1 February and is expected to serve a seven-year term after the expiry of the term of office of Advocate Kevin Malunga.
"President Ramaphosa has wished Advocate Gcaleka well on her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment," a statement from the Presidency read.
In a statement released on Friday morning, Ramaphosa thanked Malunga for his contribution in the Office of the Public Protector and service to the people of South Africa.
Gcaleka is a former special advisor in the ministries of the National Treasury and Home Affairs.
She previously served as senior state advocate and senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority.
She is an admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a former national chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa.
