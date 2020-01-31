Nine men killed in Roodepoort
The details around the incident are still unclear but it's understood that the crime took place in Matholesville.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine men have been killed in an alleged assault in Roodepoort.
Authorities arrived on the scene on Friday afternoon to find the bodies lying on the road, along with two other men who were in a critical condition.
ER24's Russel Meiring: "Medics assessed the men and found that eight had sustained injuries and showed no signs of life and were declared dead. Two other men were found in a critical condition. Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions. One treated, the men were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Unfortunately one of the critically injured men succumbed to his injuries."
