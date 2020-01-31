Mpumalanga sisters tried to poison mother days before her rape, murder

Police say investigations suggest Wanter Dlamini's daughters tried to collect an R80,000 insurance payout after killing her.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged on Thursday that a Mpumalanga mother, who was allegedly killed by her daughters, survived a previous attempt on her life by her children.

Wanter Dlamini was kidnapped, raped and killed earlier this month.

Police say investigations suggest her daughters tried to collect an R80,000 insurance payout after killing her.

Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said the sisters tried to kill their mother just two days before she was murdered but failed.

“A substance was poured in her liquor that she was drinking by one of her children. When she came back from the loo, she found her drink was mixed with a chemical and did not continue drinking.”

The sisters appeared in court this week.

Meanwhile, authorities are appealing to community members for assistance in locating three other people who are believed to have been involved in the crime.

Police say investigations have revealed that the two sisters' boyfriends allegedly raped Dlamini while her daughters held her down.

Hlathi said: “The girls held their mother down and dragged her to be raped. I’ve been in the police for 30 years, I have never heard of a horrific incident like this.”