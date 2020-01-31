Mahumapelo: No ANC caucus member will back DA motion to remove Mhkwebane
Political parties are currently putting together a list of names to serve on an independent panel to consider the motion's merits and whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be removed after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise approved a DA motion calling for her removal.
CAPE TOWN - Some African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament have come out in support of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
ANC MPs like Supra Mahumapelo have gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrates Court to support Bongani Bongo who had appeared on corruption charges.
The calls to defend Mkhwebane come soon after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise approved a Democratic Alliance (DA) motion calling for her removal.
Former North West Premier Mahumapelo said there was no member of the ANC caucus who would consciously support a DA motion.
“The DA wants to use the motion to divide the ANC because they don’t have the majority in Parliament. For you to get that majority, you must get it from the ANC.”
But Mahumapelo said the party would wait for the panel to make a recommendation and couldn’t preempt its findings.
“That bridge we are going to cross it when we get to it. The ANC will discuss this matter at that particular point.”
