Mahumapelo accuses some ANC members of using courts for political battles
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo made the allegations in Cape Town on Friday following the court appearance of fellow MP Bongani Bongo, who is facing corruption charges for allegedly bribing a parliamentary official during the Eskom inquiry in 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has accused fellow African National Congress (ANC) members of using the courts to go after certain individuals in the party.
He made the allegations in Cape Town on Friday following the court appearance of fellow MP Bongani Bongo, who is facing corruption charges for allegedly bribing a parliamentary official during the Eskom Inquiry in 2017.
Mahumapelo was accompanied by former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who also came out in support of Bongo.
Mahumapelo said there’s a clear political agenda at play where the courts are used to fight political battles.
He described the charges against Bongani Bongo as “frivolous”.
“When you look at political developments within the country, you can see that some of the cases are politically engineered.”
Mahumapelo vowed to give details on which individuals are behind the plots at a later stage.
“We are going to release to you information that will show some of the politicians who are involved in mobilising particular individuals, particular sections from the media, mobilisation of money to make sure that some people are requested.”
He’s also declared his support for Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane, who is facing a parliamentary inquiry looking into her removal.
