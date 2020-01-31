Law Society of SA calls on Judicial Commission to prioritise Hlophe, Goliath row
Law Society president Mvuso Nyotsei said there was no need for the disagreements between the province’s top judges to play out in public.
CAPE TOWN – The Law Society of South Africa wants the Judicial Service Commission to speedily investigate claims of misconduct against judge president john Hlophe and another judge.
His deputy, Patricia Goliath, has accused him of mistreating her.
News24 is reporting that Hlophe and judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, his wife, are considering suing Goliath.
Law Society president Mvuzo Notyesi said there was no need for the disagreements between the province’s top judges to play out in public.
He also said it was imperative that a more inclusive and transparent appointment process be adopted to counter any potential negative public perceptions.
Notyesi said the fight between Goliath and judge Hlophe did not bode well for the judiciary, not only in the Western Cape but also for the rest of the country.
Goliath claims Hlophe verbally abused her over the space of a year.
Hlophe’s wife, Salie-Hlophe, has hit back at Goliath, slamming her as reckless.
At this stage, there is still no word from the Judicial Service Commission, which is investigating the matter.
