Kings ready for second crack at Cheetahs

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Kings’ former Junior Springbok Elrigh Louw is eager to face his former team, the Cheetahs, when the two sides square up for their second PRO14 derby in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Kings will go into the match with a few changes to the team that was on duty in the Friendly City last week.

The 20-year-old loose-forward has been one of the standout players in the Kings team so far this season.

Louw was one of the players who came off the field dejected following the narrow 30-31 defeat to the Cheetahs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week.

Cameron Dawson will make his PRO14 and official Kings debut this week after recovering from a foot injury he sustained in a pre-season warmup match against Georgia in Tbilisi last August.

He replaces the experienced Schalk Ferreira in the starting XV, with the veteran expected to provide cover from the bench.

Lock JC Astle will also make a return to the team with a starting berth, replacing Aston Fortuin, who sustained an injury during training this week.

Scrumhalf Theo Maree, who is on loan from the Bulls, will also be in the starting lineup this week where he takes the place of last week’s captain, Stefan Ungerer, who sustained a quad injury in the clash with the Cheetahs last week.

Southern Kings: 15. Andell Loubser, 14. Yaw Penxe, 13. Sibusiso Sithole, 12. JT Jackson, 11. Erich Cronje, 10. Bader Pretorius, 9. Theo Maree, 8. Elrigh Louw, 7. Thembelani Bholi, 6. Ruaan Lerm, 5. Jerry Sexton, 4. JC Astle, 3. Rossouw de Klerk, 2. Jacques du Toit (captain), 1. Cameron Dawson.

Replacements: 16. Alandre van Rooyen, 17. Schalk Ferreira, 18. Ig Prinsloo, 19. Bobby de Wee, 20. Lusanda Badiyana, 21. Josh Allderman, 22. Demetri Catrakilis, 23. Howard Mnisi.