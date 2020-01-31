Here's how you can track the outbreak of the coronavirus
An online dashboard has been developed to provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources.
JOHANNESBURG - An online tool to track and visualise the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has been developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
On Thursday the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.
At present, more than 200 people have died as a result of the coronavirus, while almost 10,000 cases have been reported, the majority of them in mainland China.
Lauren Gardner, director of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and a civil engineering professor at Johns Hopkins, explains that in response to the ongoing public health emergency, the team developed the online dashboard to visualise and track the reported cases on a daily timescale.
The case data visualised is collected from various sources, including the WHO, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), China's National Health Commission (NHC) and DXY.
DXY is a Chinese website that aggregates NHC and local CCDC situation reports in near real-time, providing more current regional case estimates than the national level reporting organizations are capable of, and is therefore used for all the mainland China cases reported in the dashboard (confirmed, suspected, recovered, deaths).
US cases (confirmed, suspected, recovered, deaths) are taken from the US CDC, and all other country (suspected and confirmed) case data is taken from the corresponding regional health departments.
Gardner explains that the dashboard is intended to provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources.
Access the dashboard by clicking here.
Timeline
More in World
-
Carter says Trump Mideast plan violates international law
-
Merkel warns of tough Brexit negotiations in 2020
-
Greta Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists in media spotlight
-
China ambassador says no need for 'unnecessary panic' over virus
-
Panic & anxiety: South Africans living in Wuhan describe coronavirus lockdown
-
SA born YouTuber sets up Katie Hopkins for fake award, vile speech follows
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.