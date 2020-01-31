Here's how you can track the outbreak of the coronavirus

An online dashboard has been developed to provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources.

JOHANNESBURG - An online tool to track and visualise the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has been developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

At present, more than 200 people have died as a result of the coronavirus, while almost 10,000 cases have been reported, the majority of them in mainland China.

Lauren Gardner, director of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and a civil engineering professor at Johns Hopkins, explains that in response to the ongoing public health emergency, the team developed the online dashboard to visualise and track the reported cases on a daily timescale.

The case data visualised is collected from various sources, including the WHO, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), China's National Health Commission (NHC) and DXY.

DXY is a Chinese website that aggregates NHC and local CCDC situation reports in near real-time, providing more current regional case estimates than the national level reporting organizations are capable of, and is therefore used for all the mainland China cases reported in the dashboard (confirmed, suspected, recovered, deaths).

US cases (confirmed, suspected, recovered, deaths) are taken from the US CDC, and all other country (suspected and confirmed) case data is taken from the corresponding regional health departments.

Gardner explains that the dashboard is intended to provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources.

Access the dashboard by clicking here.