Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side Durham

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
Go

Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side Durham

Farhaan Behardien was a vital cog in the Titans' engine-room and was regarded as one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket.​

Titans batsman Ferhaan Behardien. Picture: @Titans_Cricket/Twitter
Titans batsman Ferhaan Behardien. Picture: @Titans_Cricket/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Veteran batsman Farhaan Behardien has ended his 14-year association with the Titans after signing a Kolpak deal with English county side, Durham.

Behardien was a vital cog in the Titans' engine-room and was regarded as one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket.​

"It is with great fondness that we will remember his time here, and we will always be grateful for his services as well as the success he brought to the franchise," said acting Titans CEO Pierre Joubert.​

Capped 97 times for the national side in ODI and T20 cricket, Behardien also played in four ICC tournaments for the Proteas.

The 36-year-old notched 6,794 first-class runs for the Titans but was even more destructive in the limited-overs formats.​

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA