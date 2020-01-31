Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side Durham

Farhaan Behardien was a vital cog in the Titans' engine-room and was regarded as one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket.​

CAPE TOWN - Veteran batsman Farhaan Behardien has ended his 14-year association with the Titans after signing a Kolpak deal with English county side, Durham.

​

Behardien was a vital cog in the Titans' engine-room and was regarded as one of the finest finishers in white-ball cricket.​

"It is with great fondness that we will remember his time here, and we will always be grateful for his services as well as the success he brought to the franchise," said acting Titans CEO Pierre Joubert.​

​

Capped 97 times for the national side in ODI and T20 cricket, Behardien also played in four ICC tournaments for the Proteas.

​

The 36-year-old notched 6,794 first-class runs for the Titans but was even more destructive in the limited-overs formats.​