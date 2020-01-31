Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
Go

Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SA

The power utility said that it understood the impact load shedding had and was working tirelessly to solve its problems.

New CEO Andre de Ruyter at a briefing at Megawatt Park on 31 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
New CEO Andre de Ruyter at a briefing at Megawatt Park on 31 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it understood that its inability to keep the lights on may lead to a credit rating downgrade for the country.

Moody's has warned that the power utility remained the single greatest threat to the country's economy earning junk status.

Eskom on Friday announced that rolling blackouts would continue until it resolved its capacity problems.

*How to check your load shedding schedule

It said that it needed 18 months to overhaul its failing system, which means load shedding would be a reality for a while.

CEO Andre de Ruyter: "And once that plan is properly populated and we understand what the demand side measures are available that we can use to create additional headroom for us to implement this programme, then we'll be able to, with a much better degree of certainty say what disruption can be expected and at that stage, we'll be able to communicate."

The power utility said that it understood the impact load shedding had and was working tirelessly to solve its problems.

It remains to be seen whether ratings agencies will downgrade South Africa due to the crisis at Eskom.

De Ruyter also said that stabilising Eskom meant rooting out corruption and state capture at the power utility.

He said that eradicating corruption was one of his top prioritise.

"We're very aware of the need for us to prevent corruption and I can give you the assurance that we are being very careful in how we assess and award contracts - we are really scrutinising those contracts to ensure that there is no leakage."

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA