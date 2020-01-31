Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SA
The power utility said that it understood the impact load shedding had and was working tirelessly to solve its problems.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it understood that its inability to keep the lights on may lead to a credit rating downgrade for the country.
Moody's has warned that the power utility remained the single greatest threat to the country's economy earning junk status.
Eskom on Friday announced that rolling blackouts would continue until it resolved its capacity problems.
*How to check your load shedding schedule
It said that it needed 18 months to overhaul its failing system, which means load shedding would be a reality for a while.
CEO Andre de Ruyter: "And once that plan is properly populated and we understand what the demand side measures are available that we can use to create additional headroom for us to implement this programme, then we'll be able to, with a much better degree of certainty say what disruption can be expected and at that stage, we'll be able to communicate."
The power utility said that it understood the impact load shedding had and was working tirelessly to solve its problems.
It remains to be seen whether ratings agencies will downgrade South Africa due to the crisis at Eskom.
De Ruyter also said that stabilising Eskom meant rooting out corruption and state capture at the power utility.
He said that eradicating corruption was one of his top prioritise.
"We're very aware of the need for us to prevent corruption and I can give you the assurance that we are being very careful in how we assess and award contracts - we are really scrutinising those contracts to ensure that there is no leakage."
More in Business
-
Rand tumbles to 11-week low as coronavirus, power cuts weigh
-
De Ruyter: Eskom's reliance on govt bailouts must stop
-
Eskom anticipates maintenance plan to continue for at least 18 months
-
Decriminalise artisanal mining, says Action Aid SA
-
Expect more load shedding – Eskom CEO De Ruyter
-
Dark weekend ahead: Load shedding starts from 9 am today until Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.