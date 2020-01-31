DUT students return to court on arson, attempted murder charges

The students allegedly set a university building on fire and are also accused of trying to burn a security guard during violent protests in September last year.

DURBAN - Nine students from the Durban University of Technology are set to return to the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of arson and attempted murder.

Among those accused is SRC president Thamsanqa Memela.

Violent protests erupted at the Durban University of Technology last year following the tragic attack of student Sandile Ndlovu.

Students went on the rampage demanding that the university improve its security measures.

The SRC also demanded the removal of a private security company, saying it had failed to protect Ndlovu, as well as other students and staff who had been victims of crime.

During negotiations between university management and student leaders, a university building and security officer were attacked.

The State has alleged students were behind that attack.

The accused’s lawyer Ayanda Khanyile has told the court that his clients intend to dispute the charges against them.