De Ruyter: Eskom's reliance on govt bailouts must stop

The power utility said it was in talks with National Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to assist in securing much-needed funding.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter at a briefing on 31 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter at a briefing on 31 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Bonga Dlulane 5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it would need billions to finance its maintenance plan in order to keep the lights on.

The power utility said it was in talks with National Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to assist in securing much-needed funding.

The plan is aimed at fixing Eskom's ailing infrastructure, which experiences unplanned breakdowns and low capacity.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said they were considering various funding options, excluding government.

Eskom has relied on government bailouts to keep operations going but De Ruyter said this needed to stop.

The power utility said once it became financially stable, it would be able to supply electricity consistently.

