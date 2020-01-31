De Ruyter: Eskom's reliance on govt bailouts must stop

The power utility said it was in talks with National Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to assist in securing much-needed funding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it would need billions to finance its maintenance plan in order to keep the lights on.



The plan is aimed at fixing Eskom's ailing infrastructure, which experiences unplanned breakdowns and low capacity.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said they were considering various funding options, excluding government.

#Eskom De Rutyer says “we cannot always depend on government bailouts” after saying they appreciate the 250 billion rand set aside by government for Eskom for the next 10 years. @ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2020

Eskom has relied on government bailouts to keep operations going but De Ruyter said this needed to stop.

The power utility said once it became financially stable, it would be able to supply electricity consistently.