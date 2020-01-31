De Ruyter: Eskom's reliance on govt bailouts must stop
The power utility said it was in talks with National Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to assist in securing much-needed funding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it would need billions to finance its maintenance plan in order to keep the lights on.
The power utility said it was in talks with National Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to assist in securing much-needed funding.
The plan is aimed at fixing Eskom's ailing infrastructure, which experiences unplanned breakdowns and low capacity.
CEO Andre de Ruyter said they were considering various funding options, excluding government.
#Eskom De Rutyer says “we cannot always depend on government bailouts” after saying they appreciate the 250 billion rand set aside by government for Eskom for the next 10 years. @— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2020
Eskom has relied on government bailouts to keep operations going but De Ruyter said this needed to stop.
The power utility said once it became financially stable, it would be able to supply electricity consistently.
More in Business
-
Rand tumbles to 11-week low as coronavirus, power cuts weigh
-
Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SA
-
Eskom anticipates maintenance plan to continue for at least 18 months
-
Decriminalise artisanal mining, says Action Aid SA
-
Expect more load shedding – Eskom CEO De Ruyter
-
Dark weekend ahead: Load shedding starts from 9 am today until Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.