Dark weekend ahead: Load shedding starts from 9 am today until Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9 am on Friday until 6 am on Monday.

This came after the struggling power utility implemented stage two load shedding on Thursday night, saying the blackouts would last until at least 6 am on Friday morning.

Eskom said the power system was constrained and the cash-strapped parastatal needed to replenish emergency reserves.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “We’re likely to have more load shedding going forward as we ensure that we do the planned maintenance for the long-term sustainability of our power stations. We know this is a great inconvenience and ask our customers to help by reducing their energy usage.”

Unplanned outages were at 12,722 MW at 5:30 am on Friday. The power company has apologised to South Africans, saying that "critical maintenance" is under way.

South Africans have been urged to plan around stage two load shedding for the entire weekend.

Eskom is taking three big units out of operation for maintenance, meaning there'll be a shortage of generating capacity over the weekend.

Mothae said: “We have not recovered adequately in terms of replenishing our emergency reserves. As a result, we have to continue with stage two load shedding this morning until 6am on Monday.”