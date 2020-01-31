CT's Tygerberg Hospital ready to deal with coronavirus
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern as the death toll has risen to 213, with more than 9,000 infections.
CAPE TOWN - Tygerberg Hospital said it was ready to deal with possible cases of the new coronavirus.
Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences on Friday presented an information session on the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus in China.
Tygerberg Hospital is a designated facility for the isolation of coronavirus patients in Cape Town.
#Coronavirus #2019nCov Preiser, what are the implications of the WHO declaration of a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). KB pic.twitter.com/PRpMrHqtGi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2020
#Coronavirus #2019nCoV Prof Wolfgang Preiser (Medical Virology) up first providing some background. KB pic.twitter.com/dg4Blsn6w9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2020
Groote Schuur Hospital and the Red Cross War Memorial Hospital are on standby if the need arises.
Dr Jantjie Taljaard, an infectious diseases physician at Tygerberg Hospital, said that from the moment a patient suspected of being infected with the coronavirus arrived at the facility, strict protocols would kick in.
"The infection and prevention and control team will immediately go to the isolation area, make sure that everything is in place, that all the equipment is there and that there are no unauthorised people hanging around the place and that may be exposed."
Once a possible case was identified, staff at the hospital would compile a contact list up until the point where the patient’s symptoms started.
Timeline
