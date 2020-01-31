View all in Latest
Coronavirus declared global health emergency

According to WHO, there are more than 9,700 people infected in China and around 82 cases have been confirmed outside the country.

FILE: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives for a press conference following a WHO Emergency committee on 30 January 2020 in Geneva. Picture: AFP.
FILE: World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrives for a press conference following a WHO Emergency committee on 30 January 2020 in Geneva. Picture: AFP.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

According to WHO, there are more than 9,700 people infected in China and around 82 cases have been confirmed outside the country.

Despite the disease spreading rapidly, WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus is impressed with China’s response.

The organisation has issued technical advice to all member states as the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down, for now.

It said all countries should be prepared for containment, active surveillance, early detection, isolation and management of cases.

Is a virus living or not? Check out the fact file below on viruses, which are among the most abundant organisms on the planet. Picture: AFP

Timeline

