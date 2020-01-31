Cobras batsman David Bedingham signs contract with Durham

The 25-year-old will not be available for national selection and his departure from the Cape Cobras has left coach Ashwell Prince asking questions of Cricket South Africa.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Cobras batsman David Bedingham has signed a season-long contract with English county side Durham.

The 25-year-old will not be available for national selection and his departure from the Cape Cobras leaves coach Ashwell Prince asking questions of CSA.

Bedingham has an ancestral UK Visa, which means he plays as a local but wouldn't be available for the Proteas

“I’m obviously upset to be leaving my Cobras family which has been an environment that I’ve thrived in since joining at the start of the 2018/2019 season. I want to thank my coaches Ashwell Prince and Faiek Davids for giving me the opportunity to play for this proud franchise. I’ve always supported the Cobras since I was a young boy, so to play for this team was a dream come true and I hope to always have an affinity with the franchise," said Bedingham.

“The opportunity to join Durham is one that I am excited about and the kind of person I am, I thrive on challenges, after having overcome a number of them during my life to date, and instead of being daunted by the challenge, I am confident that I will continue my growth as a cricketer.”

Coach Ashwell Prince added: "It’s about the opportunity, it’s about uncertainty for the players. We tried everything to keep David here. In my honest opinion, he has a better chance to play international cricket for South Africa if he had to stay. It’s high time that CSA sits down and look at things a little bit closer and get to the fact of the matter of why players are leaving. Don’t beat around the bush, that’s where we’re at. I have a good understanding of why he left, if anyone at CSA has spoken to him, they will also understand the reason.

“If I have to criticise, people who can play at the highest level cannot just be seen around every corner, you just don’t see it; it’s 1% of players who can play at the highest level. Not everybody can play at that level and yes, there’s no guarantee that David could go on to play at the highest level, but in my opinion, I feel that he had a good chance to play international cricket. Some people might say he has not done enough yet, but you can argue that he should at least be around the SA ‘A’ squads at the very least and he hasn’t had an opportunity at that level. The reality is that we can’t keep pretending there is nothing wrong.”

The Cobras begin their One-Day Cup campaign against the Warriors on Sunday.