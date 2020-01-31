Charles Marais returns for Cheetahs clash against the Kings
The locks are Walt Steenkamp and JP du Preez, with a shoulder injury keeping Sintu Manjezi on the sideline.
CAPE TOWN - Prop Charles Marais returns to the Cheetahs' starting lineup from injury for the Pro 14 clash against the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The locks are Walt Steenkamp and JP du Preez, with a shoulder injury keeping Sintu Manjezi on the sideline.
Jasper Wiese makes his comeback after suspension, replacing Gerhard Olivier who sustained an injury during last week’s derby.
Ruan Pienaar will be leading the side with Tian Meyer providing cover on the bench. Speedster Rabz Maxwane will be wearing the number 11 jersey. Daniel Maartens and Louis Fouche are now on the bench.
Luan de Bruin is set to earn his 50th cap for the Toyota Cheetahs in the match.
Cheetahs:15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Clayton Blommetjies, 13. William Small-Smith, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Rabz Maxwane, 10. Tian Schoeman, 9. Ruan Pienaar, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Junior Pokomela, 6. Chris Massyn, 5. JP du Preez, 4. Walt Steenkamp, 3. Aranos Coetzee, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1. Charles Marais.
Replacements: 16. Wilmar Arnoldi, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Luan de Bruin, 19. Aidon Davis, 20. Daniel Maartens, 21. Tian Meyer, 22. Louis Fouche, 23. Chris Smit.
More in Sport
-
Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side Durham
-
World Athletics bans prototype shoes after Nike controversy
-
Kings ready for second crack at Cheetahs
-
Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink resigns
-
Thiem outlasts Zverev to make Australian Open final
-
Cobras batsman David Bedingham signs contract with Durham
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.