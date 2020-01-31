Charles Marais returns for Cheetahs clash against the Kings

The locks are Walt Steenkamp and JP du Preez, with a shoulder injury keeping Sintu Manjezi on the sideline.

CAPE TOWN - Prop Charles Marais returns to the Cheetahs' starting lineup from injury for the Pro 14 clash against the Southern Kings in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The locks are Walt Steenkamp and JP du Preez, with a shoulder injury keeping Sintu Manjezi on the sideline.

Jasper Wiese makes his comeback after suspension, replacing Gerhard Olivier who sustained an injury during last week’s derby.

Ruan Pienaar will be leading the side with Tian Meyer providing cover on the bench. Speedster Rabz Maxwane will be wearing the number 11 jersey. Daniel Maartens and Louis Fouche are now on the bench.

Luan de Bruin is set to earn his 50th cap for the Toyota Cheetahs in the match.

Cheetahs:15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Clayton Blommetjies, 13. William Small-Smith, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Rabz Maxwane, 10. Tian Schoeman, 9. Ruan Pienaar, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Junior Pokomela, 6. Chris Massyn, 5. JP du Preez, 4. Walt Steenkamp, 3. Aranos Coetzee, 2. Joseph Dweba, 1. Charles Marais.

Replacements: 16. Wilmar Arnoldi, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Luan de Bruin, 19. Aidon Davis, 20. Daniel Maartens, 21. Tian Meyer, 22. Louis Fouche, 23. Chris Smit.