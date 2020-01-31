Blitzbok skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi happy with team depth

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year and captain Siviwe Soyizwapi admitted he didn't expect the award he received last week and that it came as surprise.

Soyizwapi isn't part of the Springbok Sevens team for the Hamilton and Sydney Sevens tournaments due to injury, so Stedman Gans is leading the side.

The Blitzboks captain beat Kurt-Lee Arendse, Selvyn Davids and Werner Kok to the award but said that credit must go to his teammates.

Speaking to EWN Sport at the Under Armor Tech Summit 2020, he said he didn't expect the award and gave insight on the Blitzboks' form this season.

"To be honest, it came as a surprise. I'm really humbled and honoured to have that accolade - I think my teammates really pushed me hard for that one. Last season, we were in the building phase and this season we won Dubai," said Soyizwapi.

"I think it will always be a thing of time when it comes to building and a lot of players are gaining experience but I am really happy with the depth that we have at the moment."

Soyizwapi said the focus now is to excel this season before shifting the focus to the 2020 Olympics Games.

"It's a long year and we are still at the beginning of the year, so we're really happy that we have qualified but we're just going to focus on the season at hand now., we will then later focus on camp and build up on the team going to Tokyo."

"I am actually halfway there - I am making good progress. I will start with my level two rehab which is good and I am excited about it. I really can't wait to get back on the field."