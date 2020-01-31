Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink resigns
The GladAfrica Championship outfit, who are sitting on top of the log standings with 38 points after 19 matches, announced the coach's departure on Twitter.
CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town confirmed on Friday that Andries Ulderink has resigned as head coach with immediate effect.
The GladAfrica Championship outfit, who are sitting on top of the log standings with 38 points after 19 matches, announced the coach's departure on Twitter.
"Andries Ulderink resigns with immediate effect as head coach of Ajax Cape Town," said a club statement.
The club announced this week that the Dutch international told his squad that he will be returning to Holland at the expiry of his current contract with the Urban Warriors after hopefully leading the team to the Absa Premiership.
🚨Breaking News🚨— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) January 31, 2020
Andries Ulderink resigns with immediate effect as head coach of Ajax Cape Town.
Story to follow... pic.twitter.com/T2KQHQNEDZ
More in Sport
-
The challenges facing South African cricket
-
Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side Durham
-
World Athletics bans prototype shoes after Nike controversy
-
Kings ready for second crack at Cheetahs
-
Charles Marais returns for Cheetahs clash against the Kings
-
Thiem outlasts Zverev to make Australian Open final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.