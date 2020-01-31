Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink resigns

The GladAfrica Championship outfit, who are sitting on top of the log standings with 38 points after 19 matches, announced the coach's departure on Twitter.

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town confirmed on Friday that Andries Ulderink has resigned as head coach with immediate effect.

The GladAfrica Championship outfit, who are sitting on top of the log standings with 38 points after 19 matches, announced the coach's departure on Twitter.

"Andries Ulderink resigns with immediate effect as head coach of Ajax Cape Town," said a club statement.

The club announced this week that the Dutch international told his squad that he will be returning to Holland at the expiry of his current contract with the Urban Warriors after hopefully leading the team to the Absa Premiership.