Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink resigns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
Go

Ajax Cape Town coach Andries Ulderink resigns

The GladAfrica Championship outfit, who are sitting on top of the log standings with 38 points after 19 matches, announced the coach's departure on Twitter.

Andries Ulderink. Picture: @ajaxcapetown/Twitter
Andries Ulderink. Picture: @ajaxcapetown/Twitter
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town confirmed on Friday that Andries Ulderink has resigned as head coach with immediate effect.

The GladAfrica Championship outfit, who are sitting on top of the log standings with 38 points after 19 matches, announced the coach's departure on Twitter.

"Andries Ulderink resigns with immediate effect as head coach of Ajax Cape Town," said a club statement.

The club announced this week that the Dutch international told his squad that he will be returning to Holland at the expiry of his current contract with the Urban Warriors after hopefully leading the team to the Absa Premiership.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA