Agri WC: ANC being reckless with land expropriation legislation

CAPE TOWN - Farmers in the Western Cape said that land expropriation would not get them off their land.

They're putting up a fight in response to the African National Congress (ANC)’s latest comments that all decisions on land expropriation be taken by government.

"We are going nowhere".

That’s the word from farmers in the Western Cape who are worried about the ANC's land expropriation policies.

"The policy uncertainty with regards to the proposed amendment is a cause for concern among farmers but the sector remains focused on ensuring that South Africa remains a food secure country. Western Cape farmers aren't going anywhere."

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said the ANC has been reckless.

He said that government first needed to address challenges in the agriculture sector and implement its own programmes.

Strydom said that if the ANC failed to implement their plans, it would fail at redistributing land.