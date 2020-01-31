Agri WC: ANC being reckless with land expropriation legislation
Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said that government first needed to address challenges in the agriculture sector and implement its own programmes.
CAPE TOWN - Farmers in the Western Cape said that land expropriation would not get them off their land.
They're putting up a fight in response to the African National Congress (ANC)’s latest comments that all decisions on land expropriation be taken by government.
"We are going nowhere".
That’s the word from farmers in the Western Cape who are worried about the ANC's land expropriation policies.
"The policy uncertainty with regards to the proposed amendment is a cause for concern among farmers but the sector remains focused on ensuring that South Africa remains a food secure country. Western Cape farmers aren't going anywhere."
Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said the ANC has been reckless.
He said that government first needed to address challenges in the agriculture sector and implement its own programmes.
Strydom said that if the ANC failed to implement their plans, it would fail at redistributing land.
More in Politics
-
Steenhuisen: Maimane focused too much on bashing ANC
-
Mahumapelo accuses some ANC members of using courts for political battles
-
DA accuses Joburg councilor Anthony Still of being ANC supporter
-
Mahumapelo: No ANC caucus member will back DA motion to remove Mhkwebane
-
ANC: Party's land expropriation proposals not endorsed by Parly committee
-
'You're going to die like Biko': Chikane recalls apartheid security threats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.