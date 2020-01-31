50 Cent inducted to Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Candy Shop hitmaker was honoured with his very own star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
LONDON - 50 Cent has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as his close pal Eminem gave a touching speech at his ceremony.
The Candy Shop hitmaker was honoured with his very own star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
And to celebrate the special occasion, his close pal Eminem gave a moving speech in which he dubbed the 44-year-old rapper one of the "best friends [he's] ever known".
Eminem said: "Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a clear memory of the first time I met 50. The charisma and the personality - everything matched the intensity of his music."
The 47-year-old rapper helped discover 50 Cent over 20 years ago with Dr. Dre - who was also at the ceremony - and has said he was glad he trusted his instincts when it came to the star's talent.
He added: "Dre and I knew that if it was going to work on us, it was going to work on the rest of the world. I'm glad we trusted our instincts. I'm here today because he's not only a business partner to me, this is one of the best friends I've known in the world. I'll say it's much more fun to be his friend than it is his enemy. He's always been there when I needed him."
And 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III - thanked both Eminem and Dr. Dre for their support in his own speech at the event.
He said: "I don't think my career would've been what it was without [Dr. Dre and Eminem's] support. Dre is a mentor for the whole squad. He was a mentor for the whole squad because he could guide us in different ways without even him knowing it."
50 Cent was joined by his girlfriend Jamira Haines, Coming 2 America star Michael Blackson, and _Power _actor Joseph Sikora at the ceremony.
More in Lifestyle
-
Stars offer support to Vanessa Bryant
-
Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's wedding
-
Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show
-
Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moon
-
Offset questioned after gun incident at shopping centre
-
Ex-cocktail waitress tells trial Weinstein raped her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.