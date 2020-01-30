View all in Latest
'You're going to die like Biko': Chikane recalls apartheid security threats

The cleric was testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest hearing at the Johannesburg High Court.

A YouTube screengrab of Reverend Frank Chikane testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court on 30 January 2020.
A YouTube screengrab of Reverend Frank Chikane testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court on 30 January 2020.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former government director-general Reverend Frank Chikane said apartheid police threatened to kill him while he was detained at John Vorster Square, now known as Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Chikane said that when Steve Biko died in 1977, interrogators informed him of his death and threatened to do the same to him. The cleric was testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court.

Chikane was one of the last people to see Aggett alive because their cells were next to each other.

He said he feared for his life.

“When Biko died, I was in Rustenburg prison under solitary confinement. The first time I heard that he had died it was from the security police. They came to me and said: “Biko is dead, and you’re going to die like him”. It was the language they used in the process,” Chikane said.

WATCH: Reverend Frank Chikane testifies at Neil Aggett inquest

